STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Listen: Judge narrows lawsuit in Hibbing stolen inheritance

Also in today’s episode, mushers take to the Beargrease course and more.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
January 30, 2023 07:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.

STORIES MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE
022421.N.DNT.FraudC2
Local
Judge narrows Hibbing stolen inheritance lawsuit
The court dismissed all but one claim against a local bank and limited the case against the couple accused of swindling some $250,000 from a vulnerable adult. The family is seeking an appeal.
January 30, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Local
Frosty Beargrease start is 'good for the dogs'
January 29, 2023 06:34 PM
Local
Ashley Thaemert wins Beargrease 40-mile race
January 29, 2023 06:48 PM
Local
3 people escape fire in Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood
January 29, 2023 11:59 AM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at  Apple Podcasts Spotify or  Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: DULUTHDNT MINUTE PODCAST
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Fire truck
Local
Superior firefighters battle blaze at Wasabi
The Japanese restaurant opened in 2018 on Tower Avenue.
January 30, 2023 07:37 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 40 years ago, West End businesses took issue with free downtown parking
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
January 30, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
mushers finish mid distance race in darkness
Breaking News
Local
Joanna Oberg wins Beargrease half-marathon
The Grand Marais musher and her team of dogs finished the 107.5-mile mid-distance race in 15 hours, five minutes and 15 seconds.
January 30, 2023 06:46 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
An ice carver uses a grinder on an ice sculpture made to look like bricks. It is filled with wooden pallets.
Local
Local stories you may have missed
Check here for local news, sports, lifestyle and more from over the weekend and beyond.
January 29, 2023 07:16 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports