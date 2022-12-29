Listen: Iron Range murder conviction reversed
Also in today’s episode, how road salt can damage lakes and ecosystems.
More than three years after Deshon Bonnell was sentenced for the killing of Joshua Lavalley, the state's highest court voided a plea agreement and said he is entitled to trial.
Stories about crime, weather and fishing topped the charts on duluthnewstribune.com this year.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
Joe Mann combined his passions for a varied career path that left its mark on public television and historical organizations.
Temperatures are forecast to remain mild through the week and into the new year.