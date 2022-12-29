99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Listen: Iron Range murder conviction reversed

Also in today’s episode, how road salt can damage lakes and ecosystems.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
December 29, 2022 09:00 AM
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

Stories mentioned in this episode:
Deshon Israel Bonnell.jpg
Local
Mesabi Trail murder conviction reversed by Minnesota Supreme Court
More than three years after Deshon Bonnell was sentenced for the killing of Joshua Lavalley, the state's highest court voided a plea agreement and said he is entitled to trial.
December 28, 2022 02:15 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Minnesota
State asks Minnesotans to weigh safety, environment when salting slick surfaces
December 28, 2022 10:30 AM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
