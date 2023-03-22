99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Iron Range man pleads guilty in overdose death

Also in today’s episode, Essentia reopens facilities post-mall collapse, basketball teams see postseason heartbreak.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:40 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Matters of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for March 22, 2023
March 22, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: In 1983, monthly Duluth cable TV bill was $7.45
March 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Aerial view of a wastewater treatment plant.
Local
Duluth wastewater plant seeks $17.5 million to tackle urgent repairs
March 22, 2023 06:40 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A woman is viewed from behind administering an ultrasound test on a patient, with the screen showing the ultrasound
Health
Northland health systems get $1.7 million for ultrasound equipment
March 21, 2023 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
A picnic table surrounded by snow
Weather
Grand Marais tops storm snowfall list with 10 inches
March 22, 2023 09:02 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Young white woman wearing closely fitted pink dress stands in pink heels before pink background with hands on hips.
Arts and Entertainment
Bailey Stender goes to Hollywood: Duluth actor finds national spotlight
March 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Cloquet project labor agreements
Local
Cloquet City Council removes project labor agreement requirement for private projects
March 21, 2023 09:17 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman