News Local

Listen: Iron Range man arrested for assault while on bail, supervised release

Also on today’s episode, Duluth’s mayor proclaims Nurses Week.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:40 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Bygones logo
Three people pose on a stage with a plaque
WLSSDc.jpg
Must Reads
FSA Ambulance lights
anchor bar anchor burger.jpg
Aerial view of long freighter moving through Duluth Ship Canal, just passing beneath Aerial Lift Bridge, on bright sunny day.
woman with white hair, colorful outfit, pink visor dancing
