6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Indigenous remains found during Twin Ports Interchange construction

Also in today’s episode, Grand Marais homicide victim identified; suspect sought protective order against 77-year-old.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
March 10, 2023 08:34 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Friday, March 10, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
heavy snow falls over Duluth
Local
Another foot of snow for Duluth?
March 10, 2023 09:14 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Duluth nonprofit director guilty of money laundering
March 10, 2023 08:55 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: In 1923, residents complained that West Duluth's Memorial Park was full of 'hoodlums'
March 10, 2023 06:40 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Adam Thielen
Breaking News
Pro
Vikings release Detroit Lakes native Adam Thielen, ending decade-long run in home state
March 10, 2023 09:09 AM
 · 
By  Mike McFeely
aerial photo of residential area and highway with snow on ground
Exclusive
Local
Indigenous remains found during Twin Ports Interchange construction
March 09, 2023 06:05 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
072119.O.DNT.couragekenny.C02.JPG
Northland Outdoors
New sailing scholarship honors longtime Duluth wheelchair, outdoor accessibility advocate
March 10, 2023 06:41 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Three people speak in a preschool
Local
Hauschild aims to help families, workforce with child care tax credit
March 10, 2023 06:40 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt