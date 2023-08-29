6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Listen: Hundreds of Bigfoot believers converge in Grand Rapids

Timberlake Lodge has become the site of an annual pilgrimage for Minnesotans who are on the trail of Sasquatch.

This is Northlandia: a place to bring your curiosity, because you will find curiosities. In this series, the News Tribune celebrates the region's distinctive people, places and history. Discover the extraordinary stories that you just might miss if you're not in the right place, at the right time, ready to step off the beaten path with no rush to return.
By Staff reports
Today at 7:00 AM

Here is episode 26 of the Northlandia podcast.

READ THE STORY: Bigfoot hunters gather in Grand Rapids to swap stories, keep faith
Timberlake Lodge has become the site of an annual pilgrimage for Minnesotans who are on the trail of Sasquatch. Numbering in the hundreds, Minnesota Bigfoot Conference attendees are convinced that giant bipeds are afoot in the Northland, just out of sight.
Oct 14, 2022
By  Jay Gabler
Previous episodes of Northlandia:

The Northlandia podcast is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
