Listen: Hundreds of Bigfoot believers converge in Grand Rapids
Here is episode 26 of the Northlandia podcast.
Timberlake Lodge has become the site of an annual pilgrimage for Minnesotans who are on the trail of Sasquatch. Numbering in the hundreds, Minnesota Bigfoot Conference attendees are convinced that giant bipeds are afoot in the Northland, just out of sight.
