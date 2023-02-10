99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Listen: Huber Engineered Woods pulls out of Cohasset project

Also in today’s episode, St. Scholastica reaches $62.6 million fundraising goal, $1 million more to go.

By Staff reports
February 10, 2023 08:45 AM
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:
FILE: Huber Zip Sheathing
Local
Huber Engineered Woods pulls out of Cohasset project after court decision
The proposed oriented strand board, or OSB, plant was intended to help maintain jobs and a tax base as Minnesota Power's Boswell plant goes coal-free.
February 09, 2023 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Local
St. Scholastica reaches $62.6 million fundraising goal but still has $1 million more to go
February 08, 2023 01:00 PM
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Minnesota Ballet makes Studio Four debut at Depot
February 06, 2023 06:45 AM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
