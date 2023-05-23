Listen: How the 'Snowshoe Priest' crossed Lake Superior by canoe
This week in Northlandia, we look into the history of the ‘Snowshoe Priest’, Frederic Baraga, who crossed Lake Superior in a canoe and may one day become saint.
Here is episode 12 of the Northlandia podcast.
A stone cross on the North Shore marks the seemingly miraculous success of a perilous journey for Frederic Baraga, a Slovenian missionary who traversed the Upper Midwest in the 19th century.
