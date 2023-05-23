99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Listen: How the 'Snowshoe Priest' crossed Lake Superior by canoe

This week in Northlandia, we look into the history of the ‘Snowshoe Priest’, Frederic Baraga, who crossed Lake Superior in a canoe and may one day become saint.

This is Northlandia: a place to bring your curiosity, because you will find curiosities. In this series, the News Tribune celebrates the region's distinctive people, places and history. Discover the extraordinary stories that you just might miss if you're not in the right place, at the right time, ready to step off the beaten path with no rush to return.
By Staff reports
Today at 7:00 AM

Here is episode 12 of the Northlandia podcast.

Local
READ THE STORY: 'Snowshoe Priest' crossed Lake Superior in canoe — and may become saint
A stone cross on the North Shore marks the seemingly miraculous success of a perilous journey for Frederic Baraga, a Slovenian missionary who traversed the Upper Midwest in the 19th century.
May 20, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Previous episodes of Northlandia:

The Northlandia podcast is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
