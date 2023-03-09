99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Listen: Hermantown heads to semifinal

Also on today’s episode, an order protecting gender-affirming care, and more.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
March 09, 2023 10:01 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: In 1983, West Duluth's Continental-Crystal plant announced closure
March 09, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Women on stage
Local
2023 Rosie Awards honor Northland women
March 08, 2023 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Police Lights 1.jpg
Local
Grand Marais man dead after alleged altercation
March 08, 2023 08:16 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Panfish action heating up on inland lakes
March 09, 2023 10:55 AM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
college men playing hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Recruiting and transfer portal advice from Derek Daschke
March 09, 2023 07:03 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Light-skinned older man with gray beard and eyeglasses, holding black binder, speaks in a cafe-like space, standing against a dark wood-paneled wall.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Bayfield reads through 'Lord of the Rings,' with spirituality, soup
March 09, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Player in black jersey shoots over player in white jersey.
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Duluth East showcases versatility in section quarterfinal win over Centennial
March 08, 2023 10:39 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski