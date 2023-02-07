99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Listen: Hermantown gets new city councilor

Also in today’s episode, leadership changes at Essentia and a court ruling on a proposed wood plant in Cohasset.

By Staff reports
February 07, 2023 08:45 AM
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:
Local
Ellie Jones appointed to Hermantown City Council
Ellie Jones will take Sen. Grant Hauschild's former seat on the council.
February 06, 2023 09:22 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Health
Essentia names new East Market president
February 06, 2023 02:20 PM
Local
Court sends wood plant review back to Cohasset
February 06, 2023 02:28 PM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

