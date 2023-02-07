Listen: Hermantown gets new city councilor
Also in today’s episode, leadership changes at Essentia and a court ruling on a proposed wood plant in Cohasset.
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
Ellie Jones will take Sen. Grant Hauschild's former seat on the council.
The line would link three markets in the U.S. power grid.
Three house fires occurred on the Iron Range since Thursday.
Also in today’s episode, why you can’t catch muskies, and good news for Duluth’s tourism industry.