Listen: Great Lakes Aquarium sees highest attendance since 2001
Also in today’s episode, details about the bomb found in Aurora, and more.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
The Great Lakes Aquarium will seek nearly $700,000 in state bonding funds to refresh its operations and plan for new attractions.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
After the winter storm wraps up Wednesday into Thursday, the weather remains calm going into the weekend.
Also in today’s episode, the 2023 Minnesota legislative session begins, and pumping resumes in the Canisteo mine pit.