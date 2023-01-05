99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Listen: Great Lakes Aquarium sees highest attendance since 2001

Also in today’s episode, details about the bomb found in Aurora, and more.

By Staff reports
January 05, 2023 09:00 AM
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:
FILE: Great Lakes Aquarium
Local
Duluth aquarium attendance reaches 20-year high
The Great Lakes Aquarium will seek nearly $700,000 in state bonding funds to refresh its operations and plan for new attractions.
January 04, 2023 05:09 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Local
Aurora business burglary leads to discovery of bomb
January 04, 2023 01:30 PM
Minnesota
Abortion, paid leave, elections top list of DFL bills at beginning of session
January 04, 2023 01:42 PM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

