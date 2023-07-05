Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Listen: Ghost stories from Two Harbors’ haunted restaurant

This week in Northlandia, reporter Joe Bowen learns about the ghost stories from the haunted restaurant in Two Harbors.

By Staff reports
Today at 7:00 AM

Here is episode 18 of the Northlandia podcast.

Steep stairs leading downward
Local
READ THE STORY: Ghost stories from Two Harbors’ haunted restaurant
Some longtime employees at Black Woods Bar & Grill claim the building is haunted by “Sarah,” the ghost of a girl they suspect died in its long-ago past.
July 01, 2023 07:02 AM
PREVIOUS EPISODES OF NORTHLANDIA:

The Northlandia podcast is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
