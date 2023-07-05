Listen: Ghost stories from Two Harbors’ haunted restaurant
This week in Northlandia, reporter Joe Bowen learns about the ghost stories from the haunted restaurant in Two Harbors.
Here is episode 18 of the Northlandia podcast.
Some longtime employees at Black Woods Bar & Grill claim the building is haunted by “Sarah,” the ghost of a girl they suspect died in its long-ago past.
The Northlandia podcast is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal.
