99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Furs, fins, and other taxidermy to find in Tony's Trading Post

Subscribe and listen to this weekly podcast on Apple, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Postcard aerial scene of Duluth
This is Northlandia: a place to bring your curiosity, because you will find curiosities. In this series, the News Tribune celebrates the region's distinctive people, places and history. Discover the extraordinary stories that you just might miss if you're not in the right place, at the right time, ready to step off the beaten path with no rush to return.
Adelie Bergstrom / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 7:00 AM

Here is episode 7 of the Northlandia podcast.

Man holds head of musk ox: brown fur and large, curled horns
Business
READ THE STORY: From fur to fins, common to bizarre, Tony's Trading Post wants your taxidermy
The Wrenshall business seeks all types of mounts and sells them.
April 15, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau

The Northlandia podcast is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: In 1983, hundreds of Duluthians were behind on gas payments
April 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
042123.N.ST.Consolidation Howard.JPG
Local
Superior School Board votes to shutter Lake Superior Elementary
April 17, 2023 09:23 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Leigh Finke.jpg
Minnesota
As neighboring states ban gender-affirming care, Minnesota is poised to be a refuge for trans youth
April 17, 2023 03:21 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Duluth opoly event.jpg
Lifestyle
'Buy' your favorite properties at Duluth Opoly fundraiser
April 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
111821.N.DNT.DEDAc2.jpg
Exclusive
Business
Duluth's 'Pineapple Building' gives boot to several businesses
April 18, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
ReadByBen logo
Arts and Entertainment
Former Duluth TikTok tarot card reader builds community
April 18, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Trachsel2.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
Duluth sports legend Steve 'Pokey' Trachsel and his wife, Cathie, die in California car crash
April 17, 2023 06:08 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens