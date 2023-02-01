6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News reporting
Listen: Frigid Beargrease made for quick race

Also in today’s episode, a Duluth homeless shelter is overfilled, and a man is accused of shooting threats at the Duluth International Airport.

By Staff reports
February 01, 2023 07:00 AM
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Wednesday, Feb. 1.

mushers cross finish line with dog teams
Local
Aili wins Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon
The nearly 300-mile race ended Tuesday in Grand Portage.
January 31, 2023 08:05 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Local
Duluth homeless shelter stretches to meet growing need, prepares to expand
January 31, 2023 07:00 AM
Local
Man arrested for shooting threat at Duluth airport
January 31, 2023 11:57 AM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at  Apple Podcasts Spotify or  Google Podcasts .

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
