Listen: Frigid Beargrease made for quick race
Also in today’s episode, a Duluth homeless shelter is overfilled, and a man is accused of shooting threats at the Duluth International Airport.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The nearly 300-mile race ended Tuesday in Grand Portage.
The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
Salt and general cargo were up.
As of noon Tuesday, 12 of the 15 remaining teams had reached the Mineral Center checkpoint, about 32 miles from the finish.
Also in today’s episode, a fire destroyed Superior's Wasabi restaurant