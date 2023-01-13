Listen: Former Duluth lawmaker enters mayoral race
Also in today’s episode, unemployment benefits for Northshore miners passes Senate and a bill would make Juneteenth a state holiday.
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
Roger Reinert says Duluth can "expect more, do better."
