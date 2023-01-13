99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News reporting
Listen: Former Duluth lawmaker enters mayoral race

Also in today’s episode, unemployment benefits for Northshore miners passes Senate and a bill would make Juneteenth a state holiday.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
January 13, 2023 09:00 AM
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:
Roger Reinert, left, takes a selfie with some of his supporters before starting a press conference to announce his candidacy for Duluth Mayor
Local
Former Duluth lawmaker enters mayoral race
Roger Reinert says Duluth can "expect more, do better."
January 12, 2023 02:28 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Local
Unemployment benefits for miners passes Minnesota Senate
January 12, 2023 04:59 PM
Minnesota
Bill would make Juneteenth a holiday in Minnesota
January 12, 2023 03:26 PM
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Homegrown Winter Fiasco and more
January 09, 2023 08:00 AM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

