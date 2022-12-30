Listen: Federal agency releases final report on Superior refinery explosion, over 4 years later
Also in today’s episode, the Duluth city flag faces a Michigan opponent in an online competition.
The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board notes key safety issues, including lack of emergency preparedness and outdated equipment that failed to hold up during an extreme event.
Sears Authorized Hometown Stores LLC has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, prompting the closure of locally owned and operated stores across the country.
“Must be the result of a cow-moose flirtation in the woods somewhere in the vicinity of Hibbing," the Duluth Herald erroneously reported in 1905.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.