News | Local
Listen: Federal agency releases final report on Superior refinery explosion, over 4 years later

Also in today’s episode, the Duluth city flag faces a Michigan opponent in an online competition.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
December 30, 2022 09:00 AM
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.

Stories mentioned in this episode:
refinery fire.jpg
Local
Federal agency releases final report on Superior refinery explosion, over 4 years later
The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board notes key safety issues, including lack of emergency preparedness and outdated equipment that failed to hold up during an extreme event.
December 29, 2022 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Local
Duluth city flag could take bronze in online competition
December 29, 2022 05:54 PM
Local
Duluth man accused of brutally assaulting 71-year-old woman
December 29, 2022 06:42 PM
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Welcoming 2023 with New Year's Eve events in Duluth
December 26, 2022 08:48 AM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: DULUTHDNT MINUTE PODCAST
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
