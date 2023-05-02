99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Exploring Drury Lane Books, the cottage bookstore on Lake Superior's shore

This week in Northlandia, we take you inside a Lake Superior beachside cottage bookstore in Grand Marais that's more than just a pretty space.

Postcard aerial scene of Duluth
This is Northlandia: a place to bring your curiosity, because you will find curiosities. In this series, the News Tribune celebrates the region's distinctive people, places and history. Discover the extraordinary stories that you just might miss if you're not in the right place, at the right time, ready to step off the beaten path with no rush to return.
Adelie Bergstrom / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 7:00 AM

Here is episode 9 of the Northlandia podcast.

Cottage bookstore.
Arts and Entertainment
READ THE STORY: Lake Superior beachside cottage bookstore more than just a pretty space
Drury Lane Books in Grand Marais may have a picturesque location, but what keeps people coming back is the tailored selection and the sense of community.
April 29, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Previous episodes of Northlandia:

The Northlandia podcast is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 40 years ago, man rappelled down the Radisson in Duluth
May 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
FILE: Minnesota Sex Offender Program Moose Lake
Local
Moose Lake staff member hospitalized after Minnesota Sex Offender Program assault
May 01, 2023 06:28 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Clean Yer Creek volunteer
Local
'Clean Yer Creek' event set for Saturday
May 01, 2023 03:55 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Bass fishing
Prep
Esko student spreads passion for fishing through club, classes
April 27, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Woman sits on a couch.
Arts and Entertainment
'You Betcha,' new Duluth businesses ready to support film productions
May 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
010722.F.DNT.norshor.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth Playhouse season to include 'Sound of Music,' '9 to 5'
May 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Superior hiking trail book
Northland Outdoors
Superior Hiking Trail author to hold book events in Duluth
May 02, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers