Listen: Exploring Drury Lane Books, the cottage bookstore on Lake Superior's shore
This week in Northlandia, we take you inside a Lake Superior beachside cottage bookstore in Grand Marais that's more than just a pretty space.
Here is episode 9 of the Northlandia podcast.
Drury Lane Books in Grand Marais may have a picturesque location, but what keeps people coming back is the tailored selection and the sense of community.
The Northlandia podcast is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal.
