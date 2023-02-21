99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Listen: Environmental damage assessed in Duluth

Also on today’s episode, Northshore Mining workers to return to work.

By Staff reports
February 21, 2023 08:00 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode
Local
How much should US Steel pay in damages for pollution related to its Duluth operations?
A proposed plan to determine proper compensation is ready for public review and comment.
February 20, 2023 04:18 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Business
As Cliffs calls back some Northshore workers, area politicians say mine, plant set for April reopening
February 20, 2023 04:27 PM
Local
Passerby credited with saving Hibbing residents during fire
February 20, 2023 07:38 AM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
