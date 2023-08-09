Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Emily Larson, Roger Reinert advance in Duluth mayor race

Also in today’s episode, James Cameron dines in Duluth, and more.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:30 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 100 years ago, Duluth grocers closed stores, threw picnic
2h ago
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
A courtroom gavel
Local
'Middleman' sentenced in Virginia woman's overdose death
12h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Don’t forget to vote in Duluth’s primary election today
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Freshly paved tennis courts at Cloquet High School.
Members Only
Prep
Cloquet athletic facility ‘on schedule’ for October opening
1h ago
 · 
By  Reagan Hoverman
Black man in his 70s places left hand to chin and regards viewer thoughtfully. He wears eyeglasses and a purple button-down shirt.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: 'Cherry Man' documentary grew out of friendship between photographers
3h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
several colorful quilts hang on wall
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: When you volunteer to run one of biggest quilt shows in US
3h ago
 · 
By  Claudia Myers
111920.N.PJ.CloquetSalesTax.jpg
Prep
Northwoods Credit Union Arena still iceless, Wilderness displaced
12h ago
 · 
By  Reagan Hoverman