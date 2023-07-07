Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Ely deer crasher avoids jail time

Also in today’s episode, Coast Guard data shows Minnesota the safest boating state.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:30 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Friday, July 7, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
DNTletters.JPG
Local
Weekly Wave: Savor the sweet spot of summer
55m ago
 · 
By  Rick Lubbers
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Ashland landmark destroyed by fire 100 years ago
2h ago
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
ambulance.jpg
Local
Motorcyclist killed in Rice Lake Road collision
9h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
high school baseball player
Prep
Esko's Cale Haugen battles through adversity in storybook season
3h ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
michael protzman
Minnesota
QAnon leader dies in SE Minn. after dirt bike accident
19h ago
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Olivia Kopetzky and her 52.25-ich muskie
Northland Outdoors
Giant muskie smacks salmon lure along South Shore of Lake Superior
2h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Father stands near his daughter and helicopter.
Northland Outdoors
Children carry on Ely father's smokejumping legacy
3h ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine