Listen: Edison Charter Schools makes cuts to staff, school days

Also on today’s episode, residents speak out about alleged threats, violence in Carlton schools, and more.

By Staff reports
Today at 8:30 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
Local
Matters of Record for April 19, 2023
April 19, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Local
Bygones: Eveleth Elks' Building collapsed 100 years ago
April 19, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Local
Man found guilty in 2019 Makinen slaying
April 18, 2023 07:12 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Prep
All-Area Boys Hockey Player of the Year: Cole Christian’s leadership keys Duluth East turnaround
April 19, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: DSSO announces 2023-24 season, celebrating Dirk Meyer's 10th anniversary
April 19, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Lifestyle
Beatrice Ojakangas column: Sunday mornings call for souffles
April 19, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Beatrice Ojakangas
Minnesota
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to deliver State of the State address Wednesday
April 18, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier