Listen: Duluth's lift bridge, training programs to benefit from federal aid
Also in today’s episode, Christmas Lighting Challenge announces winners and Godfather’s Pizza to open in local gas stations.
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
U.S. Sens. Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar announced funding for multiple Northland initiatives.
South Shore snowbelt could see more snow into Christmas Day.
Diane Poole, 71, had been missing since Thursday afternoon.
Interviews with a quartet of current and former USPS mail carriers indicate that the Duluth post office is short of workers and is being asked to prioritize e-commerce deliveries over letters.
The man, who was found outside and underdressed for the blustery weather conditions, could not be revived.