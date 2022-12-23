Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Listen: Duluth's lift bridge, training programs to benefit from federal aid

Also in today’s episode, Christmas Lighting Challenge announces winners and Godfather’s Pizza to open in local gas stations.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
December 23, 2022 09:00 AM
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.

Stories mentioned in this episode:
Aerial Lift Bridge
Local
Duluth's lift bridge, training programs to benefit from federal aid
U.S. Sens. Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar announced funding for multiple Northland initiatives.
December 22, 2022 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Local
Christmas Lighting Challenge announces winners
December 22, 2022 10:00 AM
Business
Godfather's Pizza coming to Northland gas stations
December 22, 2022 01:50 PM
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: A Very Mimi Christmas, Earth Rider Solstice Celebration and more
December 19, 2022 08:00 AM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
