Listen: Duluth’s last VFW moves to Proctor

Also in today’s episode, Chum makes improvements while waiting for greater funding.

By Staff reports
Today at 8:30 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Monday, July 3, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
