News Local

Listen: Duluth to use pandemic relief to fix budget

Also on today’s episode, a Duluth preschool closes after 28 years.

By Staff reports
Today at 8:30 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Local
Home school students jump into physical education with UWS class
May 09, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Local
Bygones: 100 years ago, Duluth attempts to stop public dancing on Sundays
May 09, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Local
Listen: Rediscovering Bluether and Razzleberry, the retired mascots of Northland public TV
May 09, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Must Reads
Local
Man charged with starting wildfire in Virginia
May 08, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Former Esko, Carlton coach Mike Devney headed to Hall of Fame
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Local
Duluth City Council overturns decision to require environmental review for hotel project
May 08, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Prep
Prep baseball: Superior's Nathan Maki holds Northwood/Solon Springs to one hit in Spartan victory
May 08, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb