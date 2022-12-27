Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Listen: Duluth-Superior grain exports may see historic low

Also in today’s episode, grants help Lighthouse Center move downtown

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
December 27, 2022 09:00 AM
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.

Stories mentioned in this episode:
The 624-foot long bulk carrier, Resko, the first saltie to visit the Twin Ports in 2022, hosts ceremony.
Local
Grain exports from Port of Duluth-Superior on pace for lowest or second-lowest year since 1890
Fewer salties coming in, higher transportation costs, a poor crop, the war in Ukraine and a strong dollar all play a role.
December 27, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Health
Lighthouse Center moving downtown, receives nearly $1M in state grants
December 26, 2022 09:05 AM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
