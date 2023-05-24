99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Duluth pulls subsidies from Lincoln Park Flats

Also on today’s episode, a Moose Lake sex offender pleads guilty to attempted murder of staff member, and more.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:35 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Duluth City Hall
Local
Duluth, Northland celebrate exceptional legislative successes
May 24, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 40 years ago, Northlanders turned in counterfeit money
May 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Mesabi Metallics
Local
Federal judge denies Mesabi Metallics effort to delay Cleveland-Cliffs state mineral leases
May 23, 2023 07:45 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Athletes running and celebrating at the finish line area of Grandma's Marathon
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth summer weekends 2023: What's happening and when
May 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A replica lighthouse lens inside of an exhibit hall.
Lifestyle
Front Row Seat: Split Rock exhibit turns new lens on lighthouse history
May 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
ALS fishing tournament Island Lake
Northland Outdoors
Island Lake ALS fishing tournament still has openings
May 24, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Pitcher throws a pitch.
Prep
Prep softball: Northwestern’s Ellie Peterson is ‘dominant’ pitcher and a ‘force at the plate’
May 23, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb