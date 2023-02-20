99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Listen: Duluth prepares to cut down boulevard trees

Subscribe and listen to this Twin Ports area news and weather podcast on Apple, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

By Staff reports
February 20, 2023 08:15 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode
Local
Duluth takes less aggressive stance against emerald ash borers, prepares to cut
Earlier plans to treat trees have been thwarted by the pest's rapid spread and a lack of resources.
February 19, 2023 09:26 AM
By  Peter Passi
Local
Aircraft makes emergency landing on Big Lake
The pilot realized part of his landing gear broke off on takeoff.
February 18, 2023 06:19 PM
By  Staff reports

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
