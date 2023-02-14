Listen: Duluth police officer stabbed with sword
Also in today’s episode, two housing developments are on the horizon — one for seniors and another for people experiencing homelessness.
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
The suspect, who was believed to be experiencing mental health issues, faces charges including attempted murder and first-degree assault.
Multiple doctors who examined Cameron Gordon concluded he died of abusive head trauma. An expert witness for Jordan Carter has another theory: pneumonia.
The chocolate sale continues Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the engineering building at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
Duluth's U of M Medical School receives $750,000 for Native American recruitment, new master's program
The funding will be used for recruiting area Indigenous students to join a new Master of Science program with tracks for health sciences and biomedical research.