News | Local
Listen: Duluth police officer stabbed with sword

Also in today’s episode, two housing developments are on the horizon — one for seniors and another for people experiencing homelessness.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
February 14, 2023 09:00 AM
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:
A courtroom gavel
Local
Charges: Duluth man stabbed officer with sword after standoff
The suspect, who was believed to be experiencing mental health issues, faces charges including attempted murder and first-degree assault.
February 13, 2023 12:39 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Local
Duluth approves aid for 2 affordable housing developments
February 13, 2023 09:29 PM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
