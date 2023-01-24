Listen: Duluth police drone policy examined
Also in today’s episode, $99 million proposed for Minneapolis-Duluth rail line, and more.
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Privacy concerns persist as police pledge to deploy new technology with discretion.
The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon starts Sunday, Jan. 29, in Duluth.
Also in today’s episode, St. Louis County looks to fund opioid programs
Check here for local news, sports, lifestyle and more from over the weekend and beyond.