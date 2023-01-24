STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Listen: Duluth police drone policy examined

Also in today’s episode, $99 million proposed for Minneapolis-Duluth rail line, and more.

By Staff reports
January 24, 2023 08:45 AM
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:
Local
Duluth City Council reviews, takes public input on new police drone policy
Privacy concerns persist as police pledge to deploy new technology with discretion.
January 23, 2023 09:20 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Minnesota
Twin Cities-Duluth passenger rail backers propose $99M to kick-start line
January 23, 2023 06:31 PM
Members Only
Lifestyle
Lake Superior Zoo animals unfazed by record-breaking winter
January 23, 2023 07:30 AM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
