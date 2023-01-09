99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Listen: Duluth patio furniture manufacturer continues to thrive

Also in today’s episode, a fatal snowmobile crash and an Iron Range fire.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
January 09, 2023 09:00 AM
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:
loll.jpg
Business
No lull for Loll Designs of Duluth under new owner, leadership
The producer of outdoor furniture continues to grow quickly.
January 08, 2023 12:15 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Local
Twin Cities woman killed in snowmobile crash
January 07, 2023 06:13 PM
Local
Fire destroys Iron Range house
January 07, 2023 06:30 PM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: DULUTHDNT MINUTE PODCAST
By Staff reports
