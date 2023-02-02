99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Listen: Duluth natural gas break cost $40,000-$50,000

Also in today’s episode, an update on a 2001 Duluth murder case and more.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
February 02, 2023 07:30 AM
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Thursday, Feb. 2.

STORIES MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE
051319.op_.dnt_.oppic_.jpg
Local
Anniversary of Duluth natural gas line rupture still shivers memories
Comfort Systems was saddled with a $40,000-$50,000 bill because of a contractor's mistake that nearly plunged the city into a winter heating crisis.
February 02, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Local
Minnesota Supreme Court affirms 2001 Duluth murder case
February 01, 2023 04:05 PM
Local
Anderson, Hobbs won't run again for Duluth City Council
February 01, 2023 07:30 PM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at  Apple Podcasts Spotify or  Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: UMD students protested 40 years ago
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
February 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
blizzard like winter weather snow
Local
St. Louis County to receive $570,000 in disaster assistance for December storm damage
Gov. Tim Walz approved the relief funds Wednesday. Carlton County also received an undisclosed amount.
February 01, 2023 07:53 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
mushers finish mid distance race in darkness
Local
Timing issues mean new Beargrease 120 leaderboard
Second-place finisher Nick Turman was unaffected by the timing problem, but still dropped out of the top 10 after reportedly running the mid-distance sled dog course incorrectly
February 01, 2023 06:16 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
020223.N.DNT.WALZVISIT-01
Local
Walz visits Duluth, touting education and early childhood spending plans
The governor visited Laura MacArthur Elementary on Wednesday morning.
February 01, 2023 06:09 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen