Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Duluth NAACP celebrates Juneteenth for 49th year

Also in today’s episode, Judge orders Enbridge to close part of Wisconsin’s Line 5.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:33 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Monday, June 19, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: In 1922, inspector said 24 miners died that year in St. Louis County
June 19, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
A white food truck on side of road has extensive fire damage as firefighters stand nearby
Local
Duluth food truck destroyed in fire
June 18, 2023 09:38 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Man wearing medal and runner's number stands next to woman who is holding a large sign of a cat's head
Local
At Grandma's Marathon, it's all about the party in Canal Park
June 17, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Devlin Epding
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2023 Best of the Best logo_web.jpg
Contests & Auctions
Best of the Best 2023
June 08, 2023 10:32 AM
runners in Grandma's Marathon races
Sports
Heat, not air quality, proved to be the biggest health risk for Grandma's Marathon in 2023
June 17, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
The Aerial Lift Bridge is seen from a paddleboard in Duluth Harbor. The forward tip of the paddleboard is visible, with a "Paddle North" logo.
Lifestyle
Duluth from dawn to dusk: A journey through one long summer day
June 19, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Five people stand in a stream lit in warm, hazy sun. They are dressed casually, regarding the viewer.
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Hippo Campus, Jon Pardi at Bayfront Festival Park
June 19, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler