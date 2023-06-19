Listen: Duluth NAACP celebrates Juneteenth for 49th year
Also in today’s episode, Judge orders Enbridge to close part of Wisconsin’s Line 5.
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Monday, June 19, 2023.
