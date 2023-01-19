STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Listen: Duluth may eliminate parking regulations for developers

Also in today’s episode, a look at the state’s most wish-listed Airbnb.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
January 19, 2023 08:45 AM
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:
parking spots in Duluth
Local
Duluth rethinks parking capacity requirements
The city could join others around the nation that have ditched parking minimums, as it also considers how to better accommodate electric vehicles and bikes.
January 19, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Minnesota
Minnesota lawmakers advance universal school lunch bill
January 18, 2023 03:20 PM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
