Listen: Duluth may eliminate parking regulations for developers
Also in today’s episode, a look at the state’s most wish-listed Airbnb.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
The city could join others around the nation that have ditched parking minimums, as it also considers how to better accommodate electric vehicles and bikes.
