Listen: Duluth loses two leaders — a judge and a councilor

Also on today’s episode, the state House moves forward on its infrastructure bill.

By Staff reports
March 07, 2023 08:45 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

