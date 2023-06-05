99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Duluth looks into road salt pollution

Also on today’s episode, Hermantown plans for a potential business park.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:30 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Monday, June 5, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: In 1983, Duluthians lined streets for Lions Club parade
June 05, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
A semi-truck pontoon boat sits in storage in a garage.
Local
Northlandia: Meet ‘Petertoon,’ a Duluth businessman’s floating photo magnet
June 03, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: In 1983, Duluth councilors debated Willie Nelson concert in Wade Stadium
June 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Judy Garland Museum displays.
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Judy Garland Festival and more
June 05, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
people fishing during tournament
Northland Outdoors
Fishing tournament returns as anglers cast for a cure for ALS
June 03, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Two women and a man pose with certificates and awards.
Business
Duluth-based Reef Lab reels in RINK Competition award
June 03, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Man uses thermometer to check temperature on swallow egg.
Northland Outdoors
Duluth researchers check tree swallow eggs, chicks for 'forever chemical' toxicity
June 03, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers