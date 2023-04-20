Listen: Duluth Fire Department responded to more than 15,000 calls last year
Also on today’s episode, a Duluth man is accused of possessing 300 grams of fentanyl for sale.
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Thursday, April 20, 2023.
