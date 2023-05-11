99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Listen: Duluth faces possible class-action suit

Also on today’s episode, a man pleads guilty to running a fake law firm, and more

By Staff reports
Today at 7:00 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Thursday, May 11, 2023.

STORIES MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at  Apple Podcasts Spotify or  Google Podcasts .

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
