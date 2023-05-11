Listen: Duluth faces possible class-action suit
Also on today’s episode, a man pleads guilty to running a fake law firm, and more
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Thursday, May 11, 2023.
The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at
Apple Podcasts
,
Spotify
or
Google Podcasts
.
ADVERTISEMENT