Listen: Duluth Council requires opponents to post $1.6 million bond to place hotel project on hold
Also in today’s episode, two Twin Cities teens dead after cliff jumping in Silver Bay.
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
