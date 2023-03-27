99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Listen: Duluth city council will decide tonight whether to fund storage of homeless people’s property

Also in today’s episode, our outdoors reporter John Myers joins us from the Brule River.

By Staff reports
Today at 8:30 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Monday, March 27, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

