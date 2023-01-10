99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Listen: Duluth City Council seeks change to open meeting laws

Also in today’s episode, a potential Duluth-Denver flight is stalled due to a shortage of pilots.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
January 10, 2023 09:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:
Duluth City Hall
Local
Duluth City Council seeks ability to resume remote meetings of boards, commissions
Local government leaders miss the flexibility they enjoyed to conduct hybrid meetings during the pandemic.
January 09, 2023 08:22 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Local
Authorities ID woman killed in Iron Range snowmobile crash
January 09, 2023 12:46 PM
Local
Pilot shortage still drags down potential Duluth-Denver flight
January 09, 2023 11:00 AM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: DULUTHDNT MINUTE PODCAST
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.