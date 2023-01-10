Listen: Duluth City Council seeks change to open meeting laws
Also in today’s episode, a potential Duluth-Denver flight is stalled due to a shortage of pilots.
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Local government leaders miss the flexibility they enjoyed to conduct hybrid meetings during the pandemic.
