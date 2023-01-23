STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
Listen: Duluth city council may vote to spend more than $100,000 on lobbying

Also in today’s episode, St. Louis County looks to fund opioid programs

By Staff reports
January 23, 2023
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:
Local
Duluth may dig deep to lobby for train, sales tax extension
With three branches of state government under DFL control, city officials see a unique opportunity to make gains.
January 21, 2023
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Local
Opioid funding and more: 3 things to know about St. Louis County this week
January 22, 2023
Local
Duluth agency rejects Raymond's proposal for Pastoret
January 20, 2023

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
