Listen: Duluth city council may vote to spend more than $100,000 on lobbying
Also in today’s episode, St. Louis County looks to fund opioid programs
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
With three branches of state government under DFL control, city officials see a unique opportunity to make gains.
