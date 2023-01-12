99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Listen: Donald Blom dies in prison

Also in today’s episode, a stabbing in Lincoln Park and potential benefits for laid-off miners.

By Staff reports
January 12, 2023 09:00 AM
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:
Local
Details emerge in Donald Blom prison death
He was serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Katie Poirier in 1999.
January 11, 2023 01:55 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Local
Charges: Man stabbed girlfriend in head in Lincoln Park
January 11, 2023 02:06 PM
Local
Bill to extend Northshore Mining unemployment benefits moves swiftly through Legislature
January 11, 2023 03:26 PM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
