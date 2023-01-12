Listen: Donald Blom dies in prison
Also in today’s episode, a stabbing in Lincoln Park and potential benefits for laid-off miners.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
He was serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Katie Poirier in 1999.
The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at
Apple Podcasts
,
Spotify
or
Google Podcasts
.
The team delivers services to people experiencing substance abuse, homelessness and often-underlying mental health issues.
Speculation has swirled that Roger Reinert may challenge incumbent Mayor Emily Larson.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
One minor injury was reported, authorities said.