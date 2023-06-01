99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: DNR wants mining activity to be farther away from the Boundary Waters

Also on today’s episode, 7 candidates seek 3 Duluth School Board seats.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:30 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 40 years ago, Airstream trailers arrived in Duluth for rally
June 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Matters of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for May 31, 2023
May 31, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Minnesota legalizes marijuana
May 31, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Selection of nine books arrayed on a sandy beach. Titles include "The Donut Lady," "Sasquatch and Squirrel," "The Girl in Duluth," and "100 Things to do in Minnesota Before You Die."
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: New beach reads from Northland
June 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Baseball players compete in championship during night game
Sports
Huskies prepare to open home slate
May 31, 2023 06:24 PM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
Hearing aid_stock photo
Lifestyle
Jenna Kowaleski column: Wearing hearing aid worth it for better quality of life
May 31, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jenna Kowaleski
The Duluth Armory Arts and Music Center
Local
Restored historic tax credit will help Duluth preserve buildings
May 31, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi