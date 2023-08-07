Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Details emerge in last week’s Duluth homicide

Also in today’s episode, Jay Gabler joins us with news from the Armory.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:35 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 100 years ago, Duluth stores closed to honor Warren G. Harding
1h ago
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Front view of a black, red and white ship with 404 printed on the bow
Local
1980s crew reunites aboard Duluth-based ship
22h ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
DNTletters.JPG
Local
Weekly Wave: Remember Meisner for more than ‘Take It to the Limit’
1d ago
 · 
By  Rick Lubbers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2952779+voting.jpg
Local
Duluth primary voting guide
Jun 25
 · 
By  Staff reports
Gabe Stillman performs in front of a crowd
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Bayfront Blues Festival and more
43m ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
BrewhouseTri_2.JPG
Sports
Nisula gets another chance at more than just Brewhouse Triathlon
14h ago
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
duck-stamp-2022-2023 James Hautman.jpg.jfif
Northland Outdoors
Federal duck stamps on your phone soon?
17h ago
 · 
By  John Myers