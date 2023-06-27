Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Close encounter with North Shore dinosaurs

This week in Northlandia, arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler introduces us to the sculptor behind North Shore metal dinosaurs.

By Staff reports
Today at 7:00 AM

Here is episode 17 of the Northlandia podcast.

Artist poses with piece.
Arts and Entertainment
READ THE STORY: Meet sculptor behind North Shore dinosaurs
Travelers along Scenic Highway 61 gape at a 10-foot Tyrannosaurus rex and other prehistoric creatures made of steel. Retired pipefitter David Estrada designs and builds them entirely by hand.
June 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Previous episodes of Northlandia:

The Northlandia podcast is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Duluth's McDougall Terminal building opened 100 year ago
June 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Superior gymnastics coach pleads guilty to child porn charge
June 26, 2023 06:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
KC-135 Stratotanker refuels B-52 Stratofortress_stock photo
Local
B-52 Stratofortresses to fly over Duluth on Tuesday
June 26, 2023 05:04 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A former stone church sits on the corner lot on a gray day.
Business
Couple converting old Coleraine church into cafe, wedding venue
June 27, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Player spins away form other player.
Bulldogs Hockey
Koepke OT snipe caps reunion of local pros in charity game
June 26, 2023 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
proposed Duluth Heights hotel.jpg
Business
Council requires $1.6M bond to halt Duluth hotel project
June 26, 2023 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
GavelWeb.jpg
Local
3 finalists named to succeed Tarnowski on Duluth bench
June 26, 2023 04:29 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen