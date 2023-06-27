Listen: Close encounter with North Shore dinosaurs
This week in Northlandia, arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler introduces us to the sculptor behind North Shore metal dinosaurs.
Here is episode 17 of the Northlandia podcast.
Travelers along Scenic Highway 61 gape at a 10-foot Tyrannosaurus rex and other prehistoric creatures made of steel. Retired pipefitter David Estrada designs and builds them entirely by hand.
