Listen: Cirrus Aircraft scrambles to keep pace with demand

Also in today’s episode, the 2023 Minnesota legislative session begins, and pumping resumes in the Canisteo mine pit.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
January 04, 2023 09:00 AM
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:
NielsenZean.png
Business
Cirrus Aircraft scrambles to keep pace with demand
Duluth's largest manufacturer is working to staff up a second shift.
January 03, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Minnesota
DFL takes reins of Minnesota government as 2023 legislative session gavels in
January 03, 2023 04:15 PM
Northland Outdoors
Pumping resumes at Canisteo mine pit near Bovey
January 03, 2023 09:19 AM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
