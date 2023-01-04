Listen: Cirrus Aircraft scrambles to keep pace with demand
Also in today’s episode, the 2023 Minnesota legislative session begins, and pumping resumes in the Canisteo mine pit.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Duluth's largest manufacturer is working to staff up a second shift.
The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at
Apple Podcasts
,
Spotify
or
Google Podcasts
.
The storm is expected to wind down by the evening.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
Reporters share the stories they are pursuing this new year.
Boyle previously served as board chair in 2019.