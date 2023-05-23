Listen: Canal Park restaurant moves ahead with no servers
Also on today’s episode, Duluth puts $5.5 million in public golf course improvements on hold, and more.
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
