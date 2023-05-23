99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Canal Park restaurant moves ahead with no servers

Also on today’s episode, Duluth puts $5.5 million in public golf course improvements on hold, and more.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:35 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
A hand reaching into a basket containing red stickers that read "I voted"
Local
Want to run for Duluth School Board? Here’s how — and who’s already running
May 23, 2023 08:34 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: In 1983, looters ransacked houses in Duluth
May 23, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Postcard aerial scene of Duluth
Local
Listen: How the 'Snowshoe Priest' crossed Lake Superior by canoe
May 23, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
bull elk in Wisconsin
Northland Outdoors
Overflowing natural resources legislation passes at Minnesota Capitol
May 23, 2023 09:26 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
woman holds two pillows against her ears, annoyed look on her face
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: Is it your mom's voice, or your guilty conscience?
May 23, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Claudia Myers
042523-lhd-md-09.JPG
Sports
Duluth Curling Club's Cory and Korey prove to be the perfect partnership
May 23, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
2409495+capitol.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota lawmakers finish $72 billion budget
May 22, 2023 09:52 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier