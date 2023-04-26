99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Building condemned after 3 fatal fires

Also in today’s episode, the Minnesota House OKs legal cannabis, and more.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:40 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
fond du lac flooding 041623_1.png
Local
St. Louis County declares state of local disaster area due to flooding
April 26, 2023 08:08 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Fire truck
Local
Fire destroys West Duluth garage
April 26, 2023 07:55 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Students in black robes participate in graduation
Local
Duluth graduation rate rebounds
April 26, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Fire truck
Local
Fire destroys West Duluth garage
April 26, 2023 07:55 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Students in black robes participate in graduation
Local
Duluth graduation rate rebounds
April 26, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
A light-skinned person wearing protective gloves opens a compartment in the back of a vintage desk, as sun shines through windows on two sides.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Glensheen unlocks secret spaces in new tour
April 26, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
People gather around the remains of a C-47 Skytrain crash.
Members Only
The Vault
A 1954 plane crash killed 11 in Hermantown
April 26, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau