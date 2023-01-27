STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Listen: Biden halts new mining near Boundary Waters for 20 years

Also in today’s episode, a plan to renovate the Duluth downtown library takes shape, and more.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
January 27, 2023 09:00 AM
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:
18aug02_019.jpeg
Local
Biden halts new mining near Boundary Waters for 20 years
The administration is bringing back an Obama-era decision, later reversed by Trump, that bans new mineral leases on 225,500 acres of the Superior National Forest for the next two decades.
January 26, 2023 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Local
Ambitious plan to renovate Duluth downtown library begins to take shape
January 27, 2023 06:30 AM
Local
Ely teen guilty of attempted murder for stabbing brother, leaving him in ravine
January 24, 2023 04:29 PM
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Lake Superior Ice Festival, and more
January 23, 2023 07:00 AM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

