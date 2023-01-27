Listen: Biden halts new mining near Boundary Waters for 20 years
Also in today’s episode, a plan to renovate the Duluth downtown library takes shape, and more.
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
The administration is bringing back an Obama-era decision, later reversed by Trump, that bans new mineral leases on 225,500 acres of the Superior National Forest for the next two decades.
Three John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon champions talked shop in the lead-up to the 2023 races.
You might see the great-great-granddaughter of John Beargrease collecting banners at Billy’s or at the big finish in Grand Portage.
