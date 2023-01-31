Listen: Beargrease mushers head toward the finish line
Also in today’s episode, a fire destroyed Superior's Wasabi restaurant
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Ryan Anderson has won the nearly 300-mile-long sled dog race four times.
As of 9 a.m., five of the 16 teams in the race had reached the Mineral Center Checkpoint, about 32 miles from the finish.
CHUM is "bursting at the seams" and needs more than double the $2 million in federal funding it's slated to receive.
James Tuttle, 31, faces two counts of possession and dissemination of pornographic material involving minors.