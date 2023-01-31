6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Listen: Beargrease mushers head toward the finish line

Also in today’s episode, a fire destroyed Superior's Wasabi restaurant

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
January 31, 2023 08:48 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Tuesday, Jan. 31.

stories mentioned in today's episode
sled dog race
Local
Defending Beargrease champ leading into final overnight of race
Ryan Anderson has won the nearly 300-mile-long sled dog race four times.
January 30, 2023 09:18 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Local
Joanna Oberg wins Beargrease half-marathon
January 30, 2023 06:46 AM
Local
Fire destroys Superior's Wasabi restaurant
January 30, 2023 10:15 AM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: DULUTHDNT MINUTE PODCAST
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
sled dog race
Local
Beargrease mushers begin to reach final checkpoint
As of 9 a.m., five of the 16 teams in the race had reached the Mineral Center Checkpoint, about 32 miles from the finish.
January 31, 2023 09:37 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
CHUM Executive Director John Cole stands in front of the office along West Second Street in Duluth
Local
Duluth homeless shelter stretches to meet growing need, prepares to expand
CHUM is "bursting at the seams" and needs more than double the $2 million in federal funding it's slated to receive.
January 31, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: In 1983, Duluth's Carter Hotel burned twice in one day
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
January 31, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Police lights.jpg
Local
Cloquet man arrested for possession of child porn
James Tuttle, 31, faces two counts of possession and dissemination of pornographic material involving minors.
January 30, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski